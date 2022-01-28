The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has issued the notification for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) July 2022. The exam will be conducted for admission to medical PG courses at various eminent institutes.

The online registration process for INI CET July 2022 will commence on January 31 (5:00 pm) and conclude on March 7 (5.00 PM). Candidates can apply on the official website aiimsexams.org.

The INI CET July 2022 exam will be held on May 8 (Sunday) from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon in cities across India. The exam Prospectus including eligibility criteria along with seat position will be released on March 21. The admit cards will be available for download from April 29.

Candidates are advised to check the detailed schedule given in the official notification below.

Here’s INI CET July 2022 notification.

About INI CET

INI-CET is a Combined Entrance Test (CET) for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and all new AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru. The INI-CET is conducted twice a year usually in the month of May for admission to July session in the same year and in November for admission starting January next year.