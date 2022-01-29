The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the revised schedule of the NEET UG counselling 2021. As per the notification, candidates will now be able to registration for round-1 till January 30 upto 12.00 noon. The payment facility will be available till January 30 upto 3.00 PM.

The choice filling, choice locking, and seat processing will be done till tomorrow.

The Committee will release the result on February 1, 2022. Reporting for Round-1 will be done from February 2 to 7, 2022.

It is for the information to all candidates/ colleges participating in UG Counselling 2021 that the Round-1 of UG Counselling was put on hold due to hearing held on 27.01.2022 in the matter of Gidla Bala Surya Chandra & Ors. Vs. UoI & Ors. before the Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Madras. In compliance to the order, the schedule of Round-1 of UG Counselling 2021 has been modified, reads the notice.

Here’s the revised schedule.

The MCC will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2021 in 4 rounds — AIQ Round1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round for allotment of Under Graduate (MBBS/BDS) seats to the eligible and qualified candidates under 15% All India Quota in participating Government Medical/Dental Colleges of the country.

Steps to register for NEET UG counselling 2021

Visit official website mcc.nic.in Go to UG counselling and click on the online registration link Login using NEET UG Roll Number and Password Complete registration form, pay fee Submit and take a printout of the form

Here’s direct link to register.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.