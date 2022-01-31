Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2020 schedule on the official website apsc.nic.in. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 2 to 27 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

The roll number of the candidate of CCE Main will remain the same as that of CCE Prelims.

The Commission will release the list of candidates along with roll numbers and the e-admission certificates on February 2, 2022.

Here’s the official notice.

CCE Main 2020 Exam Schedule Date Forenoon

(9.00 AM to 12 noon) Afternoon

(1.30 PM to 4.30 PM) February 21 Paper I-Essay Paper II- General Studies-I February 22 Paper III- General Studies-II Paper IV- General Studies-III February 23 Paper V- General Studies-IV Paper VI- General Studies-V February 27 Optional Subject Paper-I Optional Subject Paper-II

The APSC CCE exams are conducted for recruitment to the services/posts including — Assam Civil Service (Jr.Grade), Assam Police Service (Jr.Grade), Superintendent of Taxes, Labour Inspector, Inspector of Excise and others. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 331 vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.