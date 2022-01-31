The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Divisional and District cadre posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts from February 10 to March 10 at the official website jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB has advertised a total of 89 posts of Junior Assistants (34) and Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Operators (55).

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: The upper age limit is 40 years for unreserved category and 43 for reserved ones as of January 1, 2022.

Educational qualification: Graduate from a recognised university.

Here’s JKSSB 01/2022 recruitment advertisement.

Selection process

JKSSB will conduct a Skill Test of 20 points and a written exam (objective type MCQ) of 80 points to shortlist candidates.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 500.