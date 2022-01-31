Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the Preliminary exam result for Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) posts. Registered candidates can download their result from the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, a total of 986 candidates have been declared qualified in the preliminary examination. The Preliminary exam was conducted on November 21, 2021.

The main (written) exam is schedule to be held on June 8 and 9, 2022.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 63 Assistant Prosecution Officer vacancies through this recruitment. The applications were invited in the month of August and concluded on October 21, 2021.

