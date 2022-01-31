Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has deferred the online application deadline for recruitment to the post of Naib Tehsildar keeping in view of hardships faced by them due to power failure and poor internet connectivity in hard areas for filling up Online Recruitment Application (ORA). Interested candidates will now be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till February 5, 2022.

The HPPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 20 vacancies of Naib Tehsildar, Class-II (Gazetted).

Here’s the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Between 21 to 45 years (to be reckoned from 01-01-2021).

Educational Qualification: The applicant should hold a graduation degree from a recognized University.

Application Fee



Candidates from SC/ST/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to candidates from other category.

Here’s HPPSC Naib Tehsildar recruitment 2022 notification.

Steps to apply for HPPSC Naib Tehsildar recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Register yourself in the new portal through the ‘New Registration’ link Login and apply for the post and fill application form Upload documents, pay fees and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Screening Test/Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.