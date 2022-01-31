Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the answer key of the Village Development Officer exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the answer keys and question paper from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB VDO Preliminary exam was conducted on December 27 and 28. The answer keys and master question papers have been released for all 4 paper sets i.e. 106A, 106B, 106C and 106D.

Candidates will be able to raise objections from February 2 to 4 by paying the fee of Rs 100 per question.

Steps to download RSMSSB VDO answer key 2021:

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘Latest Updates’ section and click on answer key link for the relevant paper set The RSMSSB VDO answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference.

RSMSSB is conducting a recruitment drive that aims to fill up a total of 3896 VDO posts. The Board will select candidates on the basis of a preliminary exam, followed by the Main exam. Candidates who clear the VDO Prelim exam will then appear for the Main exam in February 2022.