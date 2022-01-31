Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Engineering Services Exam (ESE) preliminary 2022. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC ESE prelims 2022 will be held on February 20 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Paper I (General Studies and Engineering Aptitude Paper) will consist of 200 marks, whereas Paper-II (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Telecom Engineering) will consist of 300 marks.

Here’s UPSC ESE prelims 2022 exam timetable.

Steps to download UPSC ESE prelims admit card:

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ Click on the download link for ESE Prelims Login using Registration Id/Roll Number and Date Of Birth The UPSC ESE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to download UPSC ESE admit card 2022.

Recruitment on the results of this examination will be made to the Services/Posts under the following categories: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. UPSC has notified a total of 247 vacancies which will be filled through the exam.

UPSC will shortlist candidates for the Engineering Services based on a preliminary exam, main exam and personality test.