Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the re-exam result of the Group-02 (Sub Group-04) category recruitment exam 2020. Candidates can download their result from the official website peb.mp.gov.in using their login details.

The MPPEB Group 2 exam 2021 was conducted from January 29 to February 4, 2021, for posts such as Junior Assistant, Assistant Auditor and Data Entry Operator. A total of 250 vacancies are available.

Steps to download MPPEB Group 2 result 2021:

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result link for Group 2 Enter Application No. or Roll No. and Date of Birth and search result The MPPEB Group 2 result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check MPPEB Group 2 result 2021.