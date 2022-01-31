MPPEB Group 2 re-exam result 2021 announced
Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the re-exam result of the Group-02 (Sub Group-04) category recruitment exam 2020. Candidates can download their result from the official website peb.mp.gov.in using their login details.
The MPPEB Group 2 exam 2021 was conducted from January 29 to February 4, 2021, for posts such as Junior Assistant, Assistant Auditor and Data Entry Operator. A total of 250 vacancies are available.
Steps to download MPPEB Group 2 result 2021:
- Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the result link for Group 2
- Enter Application No. or Roll No. and Date of Birth and search result
- The MPPEB Group 2 result scorecard will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference.