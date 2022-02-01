Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the admit card for the Laboratory Technician Recruitment Exam 2022. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website osssc.gov.in using their User ID and password.

The OSSSC Lab Technician Exam 2022 will be held on February 6 (Sunday) from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The exam will be held in written pen and paper mode in exam centres of all districts of Odisha.

Here’s OSSSC Lab Technician exam 2022 notice.

Steps to download OSSSC admit card 2022:

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for Lab Technician Key in your Username/Mobile No/Registration No and password to login The OSSSC Lab Technician admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The OSSSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 1000 District Cadre posts of Laboratory Technician 2021 on a contractual basis in various district establishments and 7 Medical College and Hospitals under Health and Family Welfare Department of Government of Odisha.