Today, February 1, the NCL India Limited has commenced the online registration process for one year Apprenticeship Training under the Apprentices (Amendment) Act, 1973. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nlcindia.in till February 10 upto 5.00 PM.

The last date for submission of application is February 15 upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 550 Apprentice posts, of which 250 posts are of Graduate Apprentice, and 300 for Technician (Diploma) Apprentices.

Direct link to the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates belonging to the States of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territories of Puducherry and Lakshadweep only are eligible. Candidates should not have undergone or presently undergoing Apprenticeship Training in NLCIL or elsewhere. Candidates should not have experience of one year or more in any job.

Age Limit: Age limit will be followed as per Apprenticeship Rules.

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentices: Degree in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by a Statutory University in relevant discipline. Graduate examination of Professional bodies (Full time) recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

Category – II Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: A diploma in Engineering or technology (Full time) granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline. A Diploma in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by a University in relevant discipline. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Candidates are required to enroll at mhrdnats.gov.in first After enrollment, visit the official website nlcindia.in Click on the Career link Select the Trainees & Apprentices tab Click on the application link Complete the application form and take a print out

Direct link to apply.

The candidates are required to submit their duly signed registration forms to The General Manager, Learning & Development Centre, N.L.C India Limited. Block:20. Neyveli – 607 803, enclosing the Self Attested copies of the certificates mentioned in the notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be selected on the basis of percentage of marks scored by the candidates in the qualifying Diploma/Degree.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.