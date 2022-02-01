The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the provisional answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021. Registered candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ctet.nic.in.

The CBSE conducted the CTET 2021 between December 16 to January 13 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The question paper and candidate response sheets were released on January 24.

The candidates are informed to first of all match the sequence of questions and answer options of their question paper (which is available in their log-in and also sent to them through e-mail) compulsorily with the Main question papers available on the website, CBSE said.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key by submitting it at the link given on the official website.

Steps to download CTET response sheet 2021:

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on “CTET Dec-2021 question papers” Select exam date, exam paper and subject The CTET answer key will appear on screen Download and check Match answer keys with responses to calculate probable scores.

Here’s direct link to download CTET response sheet 2021.

CBSE conducts CTET examination to certify the eligibility for candidates to teach at schools affiliated with CBSE. The CTET exam consists of two papers in which Paper I certifies eligibility for teaching Class I to Class VI and Paper II from Class VI to Class VIII.