Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2021. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the Main exam can download the schedule from the official website upsc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the Personality Test is schedule to commence on February 28, 2022 for different fields. The PT for Civil Engineering will be held from February 28 to March 15, whereas for the candidates from Mechanical Engineering, the PT will be held from March 7 to 17.

Eligible candidates from Electrical Engineering, and Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering will have to appear for the PT from February 28 to March 17 and March 7 to 17, respectively.

Here’s the Personality Test schedule.

The UPSC ESE Main exam 2021 was conducted at various Centres/Venues all over India on November 21.

Recruitment through this UPSC ESE 2021 will be made to the Services/Posts under the following categories: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. UPSC has notified 215 vacancies which will be filled through the exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.