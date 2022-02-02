The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the revised final result for round-1 of NEET-UG 2021 counselling. Registered candidates can check the final allotment from the official website mcc.nic.in.

Earlier, MCC had withdrawn the final result due to some matrix error in the number of BDS (Dental) seats of IMS, BHU final result of UG Round-1 Counselling 2021.

As per the revised schedule, the Reporting for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2021 will be begin on February 3 from 10.00 AM.

“Candidates are requested to proceed for Physical/ Online Reporting (EJoining) to the allotted college as per schedule after downloading their Provisional Allotment Letters from MCC website. The candidates can contact their allotted college directly for queries related to documents to be submitted at the time of Physical/ Online Reporting, reads the notice.

Candidates are advised to stay in touch with MCC website for further updates.

Here’s the notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in Click on “UG Medical Counselling” Click on the Round 1 result link Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

For more details, candidate are advised to visit the official website here.