State Bank of India (SBI) has released the Probationary Officer interview call letter 2021 today, February 2. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers using their login details.

The main examination was conducted on January 2, 2022. Candidates can also download the biodata form for interview.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on interview call letter link under “RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

SBI PO 2021 Interview Call Letter.

The SBI recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2056 Probationary Officers posts. The Preliminary exam was conducted on November 20, 21 and 27, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.