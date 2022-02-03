Today, February 3, the High Court of Gujarat has commenced online application process for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in till March 2, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 219 vacancies.

Important Dates

Commencement of online applications: February 3

Last date to submit the applications: March 2

Preliminary Examination: May 15

Main Written Examination: July 17

Viva-­voce Test (Oral Interview): October 9

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants from general category must not have crossed the age of 35 years. The upper age limit for candidates from reserved category must not have completed 38 years of age as on March 2, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A prospective candidate must possess a Degree in Law from a University recognized by law in India and will have to pass the vernacular (Gujarati) language proficiency test. The candidate must be practicing as an Advocate in Courts of Civil and/ or Criminal Jurisdiction on the last date fixed for submission of Online Application. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The candidates from general category are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Socially and Educationally Backward Classes, Physically Disabled Persons (PH) and Ex-­Servicemen categories.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in Click on “Apply Now” under Job Application Fill up the form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the completely filled form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of aggregate marks obtained by the candidates in the Main Written Examination & Viva­ voce Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.