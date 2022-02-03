Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview letter for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) 2020 today, February 3. Eligible candidates can download their call letter from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in using their roll number.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from February 10 to 12 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM.

A total of 58 candidates will appear for the interview round. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 8 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Interview Letters: For Candidates appearing in interview on 10-12th February, 2022 under Assistant Conservator of Forests Competitive Examination.” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.