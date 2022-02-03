Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has released the admit cards for the upcoming Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2022). Registered candidates et to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website jam.iitr.ac.in. Candidates would require their Enrolment ID sent during registration or Email ID and JOAPS password to download the admit card.

IIT Roorkee will conduct the JAM 2022 exam on February 13 in online mode (Computer Based Test) for all Test Papers. The test will have seven Test Papers, namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH).

IIT JAM exam will be held for admissions to M.Sc. (Two-Year), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D, M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor’s Degree Programmes at various IITs.

All the seven Test Papers of JAM 2022 will be of fully objective type, with three different patterns of questions, namely (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

Steps to download IIT JAM admit card 2022:

Visit official website jam.iitr.ac.in Click on the download admit card link Enter Enrolment ID / Email ID and password to login The JAM admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download IIT JAM admit card 2022.