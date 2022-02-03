The Supreme Court on Thursday, February 3, dismissed petitions seeking postponement of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022). As per media reports, SC said that the exam deferment at this stage can cause chaos and uncertainty. Therefore, the exam will be conducted as per the schedule.

Justice DY Chandrachud said the exams are a policy matter on part of the government, and any interference by the court at this stage would only lead to “chaos and uncertainty” among students, reports Hindustan Times. The plea was filed by 11 candidates.

GATE 2022 will be held as per the schedule i.e, on February 5, 6, 12 and 13. The results will be announced on March 17. IITKGP has added two new papers this year – Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM).

Meanwhile, the applicants who have not downloaded their admit card yet are advised to download the same using their Enrollment ID / Email Address and Password.

Steps to download GATE admit card 2022:

Visit official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in Click on the admit card link Enter Enrollment ID / Email Address and password to login The GATE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download GATE 2022 admit card.

About GATE

GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission to Postgraduate Programs (Master’s and Doctoral) and other Government Scholarships/Assistantships. The GATE score is also used by some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for their recruitment and by several other universities in India and abroad for admissions.

Online applications were invited in September and October.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.