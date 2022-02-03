Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Main Exam. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the preliminary exam can submit their form to the Commission’s office till February 22 upto 6.00 PM.

The Commission has released the online application form along with the checklist of documents required to be submitted for the Main examination. The applicants must self attest the photocopies of the documents.

The Main examination will be conduted on June 8 and 9, 2022 at the examination centre, Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, Haridwar. Candidates can find more details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the application form

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “ऑनलाइन आवेदन पत्र डाउनलोड करने हेतु यहां क्लिक करें।” under सहायक अभियोजन अधिकारी मुख्य परीक्षा-2021 हेतु सफल अभ्यर्थियों से ऑनलाइन आवेदन पत्र एवं अभिलेख उपलब्ध कराने के संबंध में key in your login detail and submit Download the application form and take a printout

Direct link to the application form.

A total of 986 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main examination. The Preliminary exam was conducted on November 21, 2021.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 63 Assistant Prosecution Officer vacancies through this recruitment. The applications were invited in the month of August and concluded on October 21, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.