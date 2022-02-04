Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will begin the online application process today for recruitment to various posts of Agriculture Research Officer (ARO) and Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (AARO). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till March 3.

The RPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 22 vacancies, of which 9 vacancies are for the post of Agriculture Research Officer and 13 for Assistant Agriculture Research Officer posts.

The candidates applying for the post of ARO should have attained the age of 20 years and should not be more than the age of 40 year. The age limit for the post of AARO is 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Applicants can check education qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s RPSC ARO/AARO recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ BC/ OBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. The application fee for BC/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS category candidates is Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for RPSC recruitment 2022:

Visit official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘RPSC Online’ – ‘Apply Online’ – ‘Application portal’ Complete registration to create profile Apply for the desired post, upload documents Pay application fee and submit form Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to register for RPSC recruitment 2022.