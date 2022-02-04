The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the online registration process today for NEET PG round 2 counselling. Candidates will be able to register for the round 2 counselling at the official website mcc.nic.in.

The NEET PG round 2 counselling registration was supposed to commence yesterday, February 3. However, MCC said that many PG/ PG DNB colleges who have received LoPs from NMC/ NBE after Round-1 of counselling started are still contributing seats for Round-2 of counselling.

“In this regard, candidates are advised to take note of the following: The New Registration/ Payment Facility for Round-2 of counselling will begin on 04.02.2022,” the notice said.

The choice filling facility will be available from February 7. The revised schedule for NEET PG Counselling will be uploaded on MCC website shortly. Candidates are advised to regularly check the website for the latest updates.

Here’s NEET PG round 2 registration delay notice.

Registration fee

At the time of registration, students must pay two kinds of fees:

a) Non-Refundable Registration fee for AIQ/Central University/ESIC/DNB of Rs 1000 for UR/EWS candidates, Rs 500 for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD and Rs 5000 for Deemed University candidates.

b) Refundable Security Deposit which will be refunded to candidates after joining the allotted college.

Steps to register for NEET PG counselling 2021:

Visit official website mcc.nic.in Go to PG counselling and click on registration link Login using NEET PG Roll Number and Password Complete registration form, pay fee Submit and take a printout of the form.

About NEET PG counselling

Through NEET PG online counseling, Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), PG Diploma and DNB CET seats will be filled in AIQ category. Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2021 exam are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

This year, MCC will conduct four rounds of online counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. All candidates who have qualified for 50% All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG 2021 are eligible to register themselves for the counselling round.

The NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result was released on January 22.