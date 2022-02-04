The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released admit card for the Main Written Examination of Soil Conservation Extension Worker-2019. Eligible candidates can download their admit card from the official website ossc.gov.in using their application number and date of birth.

The commission will conduct the exam from February 8 to February 11 through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode at different examination centres across the State of Odisha. The applicants can check the exam detail available on Commission’s website.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download the Admission letter for Main Written Examination for Recruitment to the post of Soil Conservation Extension Worker-2019”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.