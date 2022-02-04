The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the result of the WB Civil Service Preliminary Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, a total of 3833 candidates have been declared qualified for the Main examination.

The WBCS Prelims 2021 was held on August 22 (Sunday) from 12.00 noon to 2.30 PM at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres. The draft answer key was released on August 23 and objections were invited till August 30.

The WBCS exam was previously postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The online application process was conducted in December and January.

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR MAIN EXAMINATION OF WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXECUTIVE) ETC. EXAMINATION (PRELIMINARY ) 2021. [ADVERTISEMENT NO. 18/2020]” The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

