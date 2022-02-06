The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the admit card/hall tickets for the PG Assistant, Computer Instructor exams 2022. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets using their User ID and Password from the official website trb.tn.nic.in.

The TN TRB PG Assistant, Computer Instructor exams 2022 will be held in compter-based test mode from February 12 to February 20. Schedule 1 will be from February 12 to 15 and schedule 2 on February 16, 17, 18 and 20. The Board has released the provisional admit card-1 for these exams.

“A new admit card will be issued indicating the examination centre in the District already informed, three days prior to the Scheduled date of examination. Further , it is instructed that candidates are expected to download their admit card–II and adhere to the instructions notified there on,” TRB said.

To familiarize with Computer-based examination, Practice test / Mock test is also available.

Steps to download TN TRB hall ticket 2022:

Visit official website trb.tn.nic.in Click the link for admit card for PG Assistants Click on ‘download Admit Card’ link Enter User ID and password The TN TRB admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download TN TRB hall ticket 2022.

The TRB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2,207 vacancies, including 247 backlog ones, in the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Educational Service. It includes 1,877 PG Assistant posts, 39 Physical Director Grade I posts and 44 Computer Instructor Grade I (Post Graduate cadre) posts.

Selection Procedure

The selection will be based on two successive stages: Computer-based examination and Certificate Verification. The written exam will consist of a single paper of 3 hours duration with 150 MCQs and candidates who secure a minimum of 50% marks alone are eligible for recruitment.

The list of provisionally selected candidates will be published on the TNTRB website. The final selection of the candidates is subject to fulfillment of necessary eligibility criteria and the decision of the Teachers Recruitment Board is final.