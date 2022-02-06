Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the model answer keys of the Combined Recruitment Exam 2021 for various Group C posts. Registered candidates will be able to download the answer key from the official website osssc.gov.in using their User D and password.

The OSSSC Group C Exam 2021 was conducted on January 30 (Sunday), 2022. The exam was held in written pen and paper mode.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer keys by clicking ‘File objection for the published Answer Key’ on the ‘Applicant Menu’ and submitting their challenge by February 11.

Steps to download OSSSC Group C answer key:

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in Go to “Login” and login using User D and password Go to Applicant Menu – Examination answer key and click on the link The OSSSC Group C answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

The OSSC Combined Group C exam is being conducted to fill up a total of 2841 District/division cadre Group C posts of Statistical Field Surveyor, Forest Guard, Assistant Revenue Inspector, Amin and Excise Constable under different departments of the Odisha Government. Online applications were invited in September and October this year.

Vacancy details