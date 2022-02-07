Today is the last day to apply online for engagement of Apprentices (Graduate, Diploma, ITI) for one year at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website rcilab.in.

The DRDO Apprentice recruitment is being conducted for a total of 150 posts of which 40 are of Graduate Apprentice, 60 of Technician (Diploma) apprentice and 50 of Trade Apprentice. Apprentices will join the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), a premier laboratory of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, DRDO.

Here’s DRDO Apprentice recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidate should not be less than 18 years of age as of January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice: BE/ B.Tech in (ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical), BCom and BSc.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: A diploma in (ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical).

Trade Apprentice: ITI pass out in Fitter, Turner Electrician, Electronics, Mechanic and Welder.

Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of academic merit/written test/ interview as required.

Application Process

Candidates should first register themselves in the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) portal. For registration log on to http://mhrdnats.gov.in. Applications are to be submitted online through the following website/link: rcilab.in.