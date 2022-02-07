Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release admit cards today for the Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector exam 2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB MVSI exam 2022 will be held on February 12 and 13. The admit cards will be available for download on the official website from February 7 onwards.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 197 posts of MVSI.

Here’s RSMSSB MVSI admit card notice.

Steps to download RSMSSB MVSI admit card 2022:

Visit official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘Admit Card’ section and click on the link for MVSI (when available) Click on the get admit card link Enter Application No, date of birth and submit The RSMSSB MVSI admit card will appear on screen Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

RSMSSB MVSI exam schedule Exam Exam Date Exam Time Paper 1 February 12 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon Paper 2 February 12 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM Paper 3 February 13 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM

Selection Process

RSMSSB will select candidates on the basis of a recruitment written exam and document verification.