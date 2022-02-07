Rajasthan State Power Distribution Companies have invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Technical Helper-III in three Power Distribution Companies of Rajasthan. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts from February 9 to 28.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1405 vacancies of Technical Helper posts, of which, 1035 vacancies are at Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. (JVVNL), 80 at Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. (AVVNL) and 97 at Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. (JdVVNL).

Here’s RVUNL recruitment 2022 notification.

As per the released notification, the link for filling of online applications will be available on the following websites and only online applications applied through links available on these websites shall be entertained.

energy.rajasthan.gov.in.jdvvnl

energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl

energy.rajasthan.gov.in.avvnl

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: 18-28 years as of January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Candidate must possess the qualification of Secondary from RBSE/CBSE or any equivalent Board along with ITT (NCVT/ SCVT)/ NAC or equivalent qualification in the trade of Electrician/ Lineman/ SBA/ Wireman/ Power Electrician.

Selection process

A Computer-based “common competitive examination” for the post of Technical Helper-III shall be conducted through online mode. The selection process will consist of two phases i.e. Pre & Main examinations. The final selection of the candidates will be based on the common merit list prepared on the basis of marks secured in the Main examination and preference of the Company, subject to documents verification.

Application fee

The application fee for all posts is Rs 1,200 for the general category and Rs 1,000 for reserved categories.