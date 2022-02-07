Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC IFS Main 2021 will be held from February 27 to March 6 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The examination will be conducted at various cities including Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Port Blair and Shimla.

Here’s UPSC IFS Main 2021 exam timetable.

Steps to download UPSC IFS Main admit card:

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ Click on the download link for IFS Main Login using Registration Id/Roll Number and Date Of Birth The UPSC ESE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to download UPSC IFS admit card 2022.