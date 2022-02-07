Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the result of exams held for various posts advertised under ADVT. NO. 12/2019. Candidates who took the exam can check the result merit list at the official website hssc.gov.in.

HSSC conducted the 12/2019 exams from February 19 to 23, 2020 for various posts. The merit list includes the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for Scrutiny of Documents provisionally to ascertain eligibility.

Steps to check HSSC 12/2019 result:

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in Under Result section, click on link for 12/2019 The HSSC result merit list will appear on the screen Check result by searching for roll number (Ctrl+F) Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s HSSC 12/2019 result merit list 1.

Here’s HSSC 12/2019 result merit list 2.

The candidates are not required to physically appear/present in the office of the Commission with documents as the scrutiny will be carried out online only and no documents will be taken through offline mode/manually. Candidates can fill out scrutiny forms and upload documents through the official website from February 12 to 20.

In case a candidate does not Upload Documents for online Scrutiny of Documents , no further opportunity will be given thereafter.