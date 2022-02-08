The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will close the online application process today for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Professor in Medical College of Jharkhand. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jpsc.gov.in upto 5.00 PM.

The last date to pay the examination fee is February 9. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 110 Assistant Professor vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 30 years as on August 1, 2021. There is not upper age limit.

Educational Qualification: A post graduate qualification MD/MS/DNB in the concerned subject and as per the TEQ regulations. More details in the notification.

Here’s JPSC Assistant Professor recruitment 2022 notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category are require to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for JPSC Asst Professor recruitment:

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Online Application tab Click on “Click here to apply Assistant Professor in Medical Colleges of Jharkhand , Advt. No.06/2022” link Register yourself and proceed with application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit Take printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.