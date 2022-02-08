NMDC Limited has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Junior Officer. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nmdc.co.in till February 27, 2022.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 94 posts, of which 7 vacancies are for Junior Officer (Civil) Trainee posts, 14 for Junior Officer (Electrical) Trainee, 33 for Junior Officer (Mechanical) Trainee, 32 Junior Officer (Mining) Trainee, 7 for Junior Officer (G & QC) Trainee, and 1 for Junior Officer (Survey) Trainee.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit is 32 years. Upper age limit is relaxable upto 5 years for SC/STs and 3 years for OBCs (Non-Creamy Layer) and as per Govt. Guidelines for PwBDs/Ex. Servicemen. More details in the notification.

Educational Qualification:

Civil Discipline: Three years diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute or degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute.

Electrical Discipline: Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University/Institute with Electrical Supervisory Certificate (Mining) of Competency Or Degree in Electrical or Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a recognized University/Institute.

Mechanical Discipline: Three years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/Institute Or Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/Institute.

Mining Discipline: Three years Diploma in Mining Engineering from a recognized University/Institute with Foreman’s Certificate of Competency to open cast metalliferous mine Or Degree in Mining Engineering from a recognized University/Institute with 2nd Class Mines Manager Certificate of Competency to open cast metalliferous mine.

G & QC Discipline: M.Sc/M.Sc (Tech)/M.Tech in Geology/Applied Geology/Exploration Geology from a recognized University/Institute.

Survey Discipline : Three years Diploma in Mining (Or) Diploma in Mines & Mine Surveying with Mine Surveyor’s Certificate of Competency under MMR.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 250 which is non-refundable. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-servicemen categories and Departmental Candidates of NMDC Ltd. applying for the post will be exempted from paying application fee.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit NMDC’s career link at nmdc.co.in/career Now click on “Click here for Complete Notification/Apply Online. ​​https://jotnmdc.formflix.com/” under Employment Notification No.01/2022 for recruitment of Junior Officer (Trainee) in various disciplines Register and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit Take a print of the form

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Written Test consisting of Multiple Choice Questions in any of the centres as decided by the Management followed by the Supervisory Skill Test. However, the candidate should secure minimum marks in Written Test, which is as follows: SC/ST/PwD:40 marks, OBC (NCL): 45 marks and UR & EWS: 50 marks. More details in the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.