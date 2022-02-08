Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the result of Class 12th Term 1 board examination today, February 8. Students can download their result from the official website hpbose.org.

HPBOSE conducted the Class 12 term 1 examination from November 18 to December 9 last year. Students will be able to download their e-mark sheet using their board exam roll number.

Steps to check HPBOSE result 2022:

Visit official website hpbose.org Go to the ‘Results’ section and click on the result link Enter roll number and click on Search The HPBOSE result will appear on screen Download mark sheet and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.