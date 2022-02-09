Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Examination 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the exam from February 25 to March 26 on the official website jssc.nic.in.

Applicants will be able to make corrections to their application form from April 2 to 4, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 583 Excise Constable posts

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 25 years as on August 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation applicable as per government norms.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed Class 10th from a recognised educational institution.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 50 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Here’s the official notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Test, and Medical Examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.