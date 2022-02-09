Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the result of Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Lecturer cadre-group ‘C’) Service (General and Women’s Branch) Main Exam 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their result from the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, 1000+ candidates have been declared eligible to appear for the document verification round. The DV will be conducted from March 7 onwards.

The main exam was conducted from October 28 to 31 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Earlier, the Commission had released the answer key for the Main examination.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “उत्तराखण्ड विशेष अधीनस्थ शिक्षा (प्रवक्ता संवर्ग-समूह ‘ग’) सेवा (सामान्य एवं महिला शाखा) मुख्य परीक्षा-2020 हेतु अभिलेख सत्यापन सूची” under Recent Update The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.