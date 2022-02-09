Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar (CSBC) has released the examination schedule for recruitment to the post of Prohibition Constable today, February 9. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 27 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The reporting time is 9.00 AM.

The Commission will release the admit card tomorrow, February 10 on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in. Applicants who cannot download their admit card will have to collect their hall tickets from Commission’s office between February 24 and 25 upto 5.00 PM.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 365 Prohibition Constable vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on e-Admit Card link for written examination of Prohibition Constable Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.