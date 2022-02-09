The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will release the admit card for Staff Officer-cum-Instructor recruitment exam tomorrow, February 10. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police Staff Officer final exam will be held on February 20 (Sunday) from 10.00 AM to 4.30 PM in three sessions with a total duration of 5 hours.

“Neither any paper Admit Card will be issued or sent by post to the candidates who have applied on-line nor will it be made available from the office of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board,” reads the notice.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 125 posts of Staff Officer-cum-Instructor in Civil Defence Organisation, West Bengal.

The physical tests (PET/PMT) for the post of Staff Officer were held in November last year for eligible candidates who had cleared the Staff Officer preliminary exam. As per results, a total of 5183 candidates were eligible to appear for PMT/PET.

Exam Schedule Particulars of Paper Full Marks Time Allotted Paper I

(General Studies, Logical & Analytical Reasoning and Arithmetic)

150

2 hrs (10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon) Paper II

(English) 100 1:30 hrs (01:00 PM to 02:30 PM) Paper III

(Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali) 100 1:30 hrs (03:00 PM to 04:30 PM)

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Click on the recruitment tab Now click on Staff Officer-cum-Instructor admit card link Key in your login credentials and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.