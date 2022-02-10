BPSC recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for 286 Asst Public Sanitar, Waste Management Officer posts
BPSC will conclude the online application process today for recruitment of Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer.
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment of Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer under the Urban Development and Housing Department. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the BPSC website onlinebosc.bihar.gov.in.
An application fee of Rs 600 is to be paid with the form.
The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 286 posts of Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer.
Here’s BPSC recruitment 2022 notification.
Eligibility criteria
Age: Minimum 21 as of August 2021. For male candidates, the upper age limit is 37 while for females it is 40.
Educational qualification: B.Sc Degree in Chemistry / Environmental Science OR B.Tech Degree in Chemistry / Civil / Environmental Science / Public Health Engineering / Architecture.
Selection procedure
BPSC will recruit candidates based on a written exam.
Application fee
Candidates of General OBC/Other State have to pay Rs 750 while Female/SC/ST/ PH have to pay Rs 200 as online application fee.
Steps to apply for BPSC recruitment 2022:
- Visit BPSC website onlinebosc.bihar.gov.in
- Click on apply link for the post
- Register using personal and contact details
- Fill application form, upload documents
- Pay application fee and submit form
- Download application form and take printout.