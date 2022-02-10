Indian Navy will close the online applications window today for eligible male and female candidates to apply for Short Service Commission (SSC) in Information Technology (IT) and for a four-year B.Tech degree course under the 10+2 (B.Tech) cadet entry scheme (Only for male candidates). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Here’s Indian Navy 10+2 (B.TECH) notification 2022.

Here’s Indian Navy SSC IT Executive notification 2022.

Age Limit

For 10+2 B.Tech: Born between January 2, 2003 to July 1, 2005

For SSC IT Executive: Born between July 2, 1997 January 1, 2003

Educational Qualification

For 10+2 B.Tech: Should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent with atleast 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths (PCM) and atleats 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII).

For SSC IT Executive: A candidate must have minimum 60% marks in English in class X or XII and must have qualified one of the MSc/BE/BTech/MTech or MCA with BCA/BSc (Computer Science/ Information Technology).

Vacancy Details

10+2 B.Tech Vacancy

Executive & Technical Post: 30

Education: 5

SSC IT Executive

Executive Branch SSC (X) IT: 50

Selection Process

For 10+2 B.Tech: Call up for Service Selection Board (SSB) will be issued on the basis of JEE (Main) - 2021 All India Rank (AIR) published by NTA. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview.

For SSC IT Executive: Shortlisting of application will be based on normalised marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree. Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interview through e-mail or SMS.

Steps to apply for Join Indian Navy 2022: