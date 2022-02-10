State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the online application process for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET 2022 today, February 10. Eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination on the official website mhtcet2022.mahacet.org till March 21, 2022.

Online registration and confirmation of application form (with additional Late Fee of Rs 500/- for all categories) can be done from April 1st to 7.

“MHT-CET-2022 Entrance Examination for Admission to Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2022-23 will be held at the various examination centers within and outside Maharashtra State,” reads the notice.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicants should have passed or appeared for HSC (12th / Equivalent Examination). In case of reservation, candidates must possess valid documents like Caste Certificate, Caste Validity Certificate and Non Creamy Layer Certificate valid up to March 31st 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 800. The application fee for candidates from SC/ST/OBC/VJ/DT- NT(A)/NT(B)/NT(C)/NT(D)/SBC/EWS/PWD/Candidates form Maharashtra State is Rs 600.

Steps to register for MHT CET 2022

Visit the official website mhtcet2022.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on “New Registration” Read the information, accept and proceed Fill in the required details and register Once registered, log in to the portal and fill the application form Pay the fee, submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register.

