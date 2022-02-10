The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Combined Auditor 2017 Mains examination today, February 10. Candidates can download their answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in using their roll number and date of birth.

Candidates can raise objections against the released answer key, if any, till February 13, 2022. The computer based recruitment examination was conducted on January 3 for a total of 987 candidates.

“Unsolicited queries/ objections raised by other means will not be entertained. Objections registered in the designated link only will be considered,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Link for Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key for Main written Examination for the Post of Auditor-2017” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

OSSC is conducting the recruitment drive for 82 Auditor posts under the Directorate of Local Fund Audit and Directorate of Employees State Insurance Scheme.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.