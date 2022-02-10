Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Basic Teacher Group-A Gazetted in different disciplines. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in till February 28 upto 5.30 PM.

The list of provisionally selected candidates will be made available on and from March 11. Interview for recruitment to the post may be started from March 16.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 34 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Upto 40 years as on February 28, 2022. Upper age relaxation applicable as per Govt. norms.

Educational Qualification: Recognised Postgraduate Medical Qualification (MD/MS/DNB) as applicable for discipline.

Application Fee

The candidates from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from ST/SC/BPL card holders/PwD candidates.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on Online Application Now click on Apply Here against Basic Teacher post (when activated) Proceed with application process, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.