The Railway Recruitment Cell, Bhubaneshwar has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill up 756 apprentice posts at Workshops/Units in the East Coast Railway. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website rrcbbs.org.in till March 7.

Vacancy details

Carriage Repair Workshop, Mancheswar, Bhubaneshwar: 190

Khurda Road Division: 237

Waltair Division: 263

Sambalpur Division: 66

Total: 756

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on March 7, 2022. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years in case of SC/ST candidates, and 3 years in case of OBC candidates.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the NCVT/ SCVT.

Selection Process

Selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done. The panel will be on the basis of simple average of marks in the matriculation and ITI.

Application Fee

Candidates are advised to pay the application fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for RRC BBS Apprentice posts:

Visit RRC BBS website rrcbbs.org.in On the homepage, click on “LINK FOR ACT APPRENTICE - 2021-22 APPLICATION”

Register yourself and proceed with application process Select post, upload documents Pay the fee and submit the form Download form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for RRC ECR Apprentice recruitment 2022.