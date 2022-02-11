The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Divisional and District cadre posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts from February 20 to March 20 at the official website jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB has advertised a total of 168 posts in 4 different departments. The posts include Junior Assistant, Driver, Junior Scale Stenographer, Assistant Scientific Officer and Re-toucher Artist.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: The upper age limit is 40 years for unreserved category and 43 for reserved ones as of January 1, 2022.

Educational qualification: Refer to the notification for post-wise details.

Here’s JKSSB 02/2022 recruitment advertisement.

Selection process

JKSSB will conduct a Skill Test and a written exam (objective type MCQ) to shortlist candidates for the posts of Junior Scale Stenographer, Junior Assistant and Assistant Superintendent Jails. For Assistant Scientific Officer, Driver, Tractor Driver, Re-toucher Artist, selection will be made on the basis of merit obtained in the written exam only.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 500/400 based on their choice of post.