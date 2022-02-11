Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the result of Class 10th Term 1 board examination. Students can download their result from the official website hpbose.org using their roll number.

HPBOSE conducted the Class 10th term 1 examination in November last year for a total of 90646 candidates, of which 89863 students appeared for the exam.

As per the official notice, applicants can apply for rechecking/re-evaluation online through the concerned school on board’s website hpbose.org. The fee for rechecking and re-evaluation is Rs 400 and Rs 500 per subject, respectively. The applicants should have secured minimum 20% marks in the respective subject to be eligible for re-evaluation of marks.

Here’s the notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website hpbose.org Go to the ‘Results’ section Click on “10th Regular Ist Term Theory Examinations, November-2021” Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.