Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the result of the preliminary exam for the post of Forest Ranger Officer (FRO). Candidates can download their result from Commission’s official website ukpsc.gov.in.

A total of 26877 candidates appeared for the Preliminary examination, of which 805 candidates have been declared qualified for the Main exam. The exam was conducted on November 28, 2021.

As per the notification, the Main written exam and physical efficiency test (PET) will be conducted from July 23 to 27, 2022. candidates can also download the final answer key available on the website.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “वन क्षेत्राधिकारी परीक्षा-2021 का प्रारम्भिक परीक्षा परिणाम” under Recent Updates Click on the result link The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 46 Forest Ranger Officer vacancies.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Mains exam followed by the interview round.

