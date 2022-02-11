Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Basic Computer Skill Test of Junior Assistants under GA & PG (Rent) Department and OSSC. The test will be conducted on February 25, 2022 from 12.30 PM to 1.30 PM at Bhubaneshwar. Applicants are required to report at 11.00 AM.

The exam will consist of 50 marks. Candidates will be able to download their admit card from Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in from February 19 onwards.

“Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, like use of sanitizer, social distancing, wearing of 3 (three) layer mask must be adhered to by all concerned during the conduct of examination,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Junior Assistants 2019 skill test admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.