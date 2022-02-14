Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will conclude the online application process today for Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) 2021. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in.

The last date to pay the examination fee is January 16. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application form from February 19 (11.00 AM) to 21, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 956 posts, of which 384 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Branch Officer, 322 for Junior Secretariat Assistant, 245 for Block Supply Officer, and 5 for Planning Assistant.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 35 years as on August 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Education Qualification: The applicants should hold a graduate degree of its equivalent. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/EBC/BC/EWS category candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 50 is applicable to candidates SC/ST category.

Here’s JGGLCCE 2021 brochure.

Here’s JSSC CGL 2021 notification.

Steps to apply for JSSC CGL 2021:

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “JGGLCCE 2021” application link Register and proceed with application process Fill up the details and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for JSSC CGL 2021.