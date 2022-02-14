Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the result of Urdu Anuwadak (Urdu Translator) recruitment exam 2021. Candidates can download their result from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

A total of 182 candidates have been declared qualified in the written examination. The qualified candidates will now have to appear for the counselling process. The Commission will soon release the detailed counselling schedule.

The exam was conducted on January 31, 2021.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website at bssc.bih.nic.in Click on ‘Suchna Patt’ (Notice Board) Click on “Click here to view list of Candidates Shortlisted for Counselling of Urdu Anuwadak” Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1505 vacancies, of which, 1294 posts are for Assistant Urdu Anuwadak, 202 for Urdu Anuwadak and 9 for Rajbasha Sahayak Urdu.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit BSSC’s official website.